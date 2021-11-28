Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Three people have died in a north Mississippi wreck after state troopers said a driver was going the wrong way Thursday night on a four-lane highway.

Troopers says 52-year-old Jacquette Davis of West Point was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Mississippi 6/U.S. 278 east of Oxford near the Pontotoc County line.

Investigators say Davis crashed into a car driven by 23-year-old Halie Tanner of Thaxton.

Both the drivers died before they could be taken to a hospital. Also killed was 48-year-old Komoto Davis of West Point, a passenger in Davis’ car.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:00pm on Friday...
JPD: One dead after shooting on Derrick Street
Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the 2020 conviction of a former pastor on statutory...
Appellate court upholds ex-pastor’s rape, battery conviction
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics

Latest News

The accident is still being investigated by Harrison Sheriff's Deputies and the Texas Parks and...
Victim identified in deadly hunting accident
Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma
Man under guard escapes Mississippi hospital, steals clothes
Jeimy Henrriquez
Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina