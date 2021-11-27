Unidentified Victim

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified Black man died Friday, November 26, 2021, after a shooting near Bailey Avenue, according to police.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident took place around 8 p.m. on Derrick Street.

Brown said the man was shot twice and died at the scene.

In addition, the gunman also shot a 13-year-old male in both legs, injuring him.

A .223 rifle, described by Brown as an “assault rifle,” was found lying next to the man’s body.

Investigators also found approximately nine shell casings in the street.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the shooting.

