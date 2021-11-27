Madison Central wins at Starkville, back in finals for first time since 1999

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Revenge was indeed a dish best served cold on Friday night.

The Madison Central Jaguars are on to the MHSAA Class 6A Championship game following a 34-13 victory at Starkville to claim the North State title and get the better of the Yellow Jackets following a loss back in September -- the Jaguars only loss of the season.

With Jake Norris replacing an injured Vic Sutton at quarterback, the Jaguars relied heavily on the ground game, specifically with DeAndre Pullen. The junior running back led the way 187 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including one in the second half that give MCHS a 31-7 lead in the fourth quarter to all but seal the deal.

The marks just the second time in program history that the Jaguars advance to the state championship game, and first since 1999, when they won their first and only title.

