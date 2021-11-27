Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Madison Central wins at Starkville, back in finals for first time since 1999

By Trey Mongrue
Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Revenge was indeed a dish best served cold on Friday night.

The Madison Central Jaguars are on to the MHSAA Class 6A Championship game following a 34-13 victory at Starkville to claim the North State title and get the better of the Yellow Jackets following a loss back in September -- the Jaguars only loss of the season.

With Jake Norris replacing an injured Vic Sutton at quarterback, the Jaguars relied heavily on the ground game, specifically with DeAndre Pullen. The junior running back led the way 187 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including one in the second half that give MCHS a 31-7 lead in the fourth quarter to all but seal the deal.

The marks just the second time in program history that the Jaguars advance to the state championship game, and first since 1999, when they won their first and only title.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:00pm on Friday...
JPD: One dead after shooting on Derrick Street
Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi

Latest News

SOURCE: WLBT
Brandon holds off Oak Grove, moves on to 6A title game
WLBT's The End Zone
The End Zone: Week 14
WLBT's The End Zone
The End Zone: Week 13
WLBT's The End Zone
The End Zone: Week 12