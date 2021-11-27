JPD: One dead after shooting on Derrick Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:00pm on Friday night on Derrick Street.

A Black man was shot twice and died at the scene. His identity is unknown at this time.

A 223 Assault rifle was found lying next to the body and approximately nine shell casings were found in the street.

A 13-year-old man was also shot in both legs and transported to a local hospital, and is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.