Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

JPD: One dead after shooting on Derrick Street

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:00pm on Friday...
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:00pm on Friday night on Derrick Street.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:00pm on Friday night on Derrick Street.

A Black man was shot twice and died at the scene. His identity is unknown at this time.

A 223 Assault rifle was found lying next to the body and approximately nine shell casings were found in the street.

A 13-year-old man was also shot in both legs and transported to a local hospital, and is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student
Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
JPD investigating shooting on Overstreet Avenue
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night

Latest News

The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the 2020 conviction of a former pastor on statutory...
Appellate court upholds ex-pastor’s rape, battery conviction
Rain Returns Late Saturday into Early Sunday
First Alert Forecast: sun to clouds Saturday; rain returns late Saturday, early Sunday
WLBT at 6a
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (11-26-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (11-26-21)