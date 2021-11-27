Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Indiana officials searching for missing 2-year-old; father’s truck found submerged in river

2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bartholomew County Deputies are searching for a 2-year-old girl after her father’s truck was found submerged in a river Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the scene around 5:59 a.m. to the 1700 block of Blessing Road, after duck hunters spotted the truck in the east fork of White River near a farm lane at the end of Beatty Lane.

A single occupant found inside the truck was taken by EMS to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was treated for exposure of hypothermia, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said in a Facebook post.

Investigators found the man had his 2-year-old daughter, Emma Sweet, with him prior to the incident.

Emma and her father were reported missing the day before the truck was found and were last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

There is no information if Emma was in the truck when hunters discovered the vehicle.

The two-year-old was last seen wearing all black clothing with a cream colored jacket with butterflies on it, according to the post. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

MISSING TWO YEAR OLD – Emma Sweet On November 26, 2021 at approximately 5:59 a.m., Bartholomew County Deputies were...

Posted by Bartholomew County Sheriff - Sheriff Matt Myers on Friday, November 26, 2021

Indiana State Police, Department of Natural Recourses, EMS, and other investigative officials are searching for Emma.

“We want to thank all of the agencies out here helping us find Emma. It’s important that the community comes together to help,” Chief Deputy Chris Lane said.

Officials urge anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 379-1650 or the tip line at (812) 379-1712.

