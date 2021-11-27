Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With 35 days left in 2021, this year will soon rank deadliest in Jackson history.

The number of killings in the Capital City stands at 128 -- tied with last year -- which set the record, but in the midst of all that, one man is thankful to be alive because of the kindness of a stranger.

“When I saw all the blood, I was thinking he can’t have much more blood to lose, and actually survive,” Yemi Kings said.

Kings had been enjoying Thanksgiving dinner when he heard gunshots outside.

Someone drove down Overstreet Avenue and fired at least 15 rounds, hitting a man while he sat on his porch.

“The first thing I did was grab my phone to call 911. And he saw me. He said, ‘Please don’t let me die, please, please come help me.’ And I said, you know, I just wasn’t willing to let him bleed to death out there if there was anything I could do to help him,” Kings said.

Kings said he grabbed sweaters and shirts, pushing them against the wound to help stop the bleeding.

As far as he could tell, the man had been hit at least once in the arm with enough force that bone fragments were visible.

At some point, the man started to lose consciousness.

“He was telling me, ‘I’m fading out. I think I’m going to die.’ And I’ll just tell him stay awake. I just kept talking to him keeping him awake. Finally, the fire department arrived and they took over,” Kings said.

As a deputy prosecutor for Hinds County over the last three years, Kings said he’s very familiar with the Capital City’s recent struggles with violent crime.

He also grew up in Georgetown, the neighborhood where Thursday’s Thanksgiving drive-by shooting took place.

While Kings believes more police presence would help curb some of this violence, he also thinks the mindset of people involved in these incidents has to change, too.

“I just hope that when people have conflicts, that there is some way that they can work it out without senselessly shooting, because that could have been something where that young man could have died, or an innocent bystander, a child,” Kings said. “And all this shooting in public and public places, into houses, is just so dangerous. You’re just endangering the public in general.”

