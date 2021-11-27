First Alert Forecast: sun to clouds Saturday; rain returns late Saturday, early Sunday

SATURDAY: After a cold and frosty start with some sunshine, clouds will gradually increase through the day with temperatures rebounding to the upper 50s and lower 60s ahead of our next weather maker. Rain chances will increase after sunset – generally light – with lows only dropping into the 40s by early Sunday.

A cold start to your Saturday with mostly sunny skies - clouds will gradually increase through the afternoon hours ahead of our next rain maker - due in tonight. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/Mma9syyoVY — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) November 27, 2021

SUNDAY: The Gulf low that kicks off the rain Saturday night will continue to spill clouds and showers over the area for the start of Sunday. As another front approaches from the north, it’ll help clear the rain and clouds through the afternoon hours. Expect morning 40s to only manage the 50s to lower 60s by late afternoon. We’ll fall back – under mainly clear skies, into the lower to middle 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure settles over the area again into the start of the new work week. We’ll trend dry once again next week, warming through the 60s to the lower 70s by mid-late next week. Rain chances remain negligible until the end of next week and into the weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

