First Alert Forecast: light rain showers possible into tonight; rain & clouds to clear out by Sunday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered light showers will continue to spread across central MS throughout this evening and into the overnight hours. With the clouds and rain around into tonight, temperatures won’t be as low compared to last night. Expect overnight lows to fall to the mid 40s under cloudy skies.

Light rain is expected to still be around parts of the area into Sunday morning. The showers and clouds should clear out closer to lunchtime as a front drops in from the north. Skies should turn brighter by the second half of the day with highs in the lower 60s. It will get quite cold Sunday night and into early Monday morning with lows back in the middle 30s.

High pressure will settle in across the region on Monday leading to quiet and mostly sunny weather for most of the week. Highs in the lower 60s are expected on Monday before low 70s arrive for the first days of December by mid-week. The next opportunity for showers likely won’t return by Friday/next weekend.

