Brandon holds off Oak Grove, moves on to 6A title game

By Trey Mongrue
Updated: 23 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was too close for comfort, but it ultimately didn’t matter how unnerving the final few minutes were. All that those associated with Brandon High School care about now is that their Bulldogs are going to the state championship after winning a 21-20 thriller over Oak Grove

It looked like BHS was well on its way to Hattiesburg when it took a 21-7 lead early in the fourth quarter, however the defending 6A champion Warriors would not relent that easily, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes. The Brandon defense stood tall after the second one, forcing an incomplete pass on the potential go-head two point try.

After Oak Grove recovered the ensuing onside kick with under a minute to go, the Bulldogs had to make one last stand, which they did on a last ditch fourth down try.

The Bulldogs now make their second trip to the state championship game, riding a 10 game win-streak after starting out the season 0-2 in the first year under head coach Sam Williams. Ironically, Brandon will play Madison Central for the title with the Jaguars being the last team to have beaten the Bulldogs.

Kick-off for the MHSAA 6A State Championship Game is set for 6 p.m. on Friday night from Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium.

SOURCE: WLBT
