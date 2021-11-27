Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Bob Boyte gives 2021 Honda to Mistletoe Marketplace raffle winner

Tiffany Boyte presents Honda HR-V to Paula Oscai and Natalie Griffith in Bob Boyte Honda showroom
Tiffany Boyte presents Honda HR-V to Paula Oscai and Natalie Griffith in Bob Boyte Honda showroom(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bob Boyte Honda gave away a 2021 Honda HR-V to Paula Oscai. She is the winner of a raffle held November 6 during the Mistletoe Marketplace event.

However, Oscai gave the car to her granddaughter, Natalie Griffith, in the name of her mother, Kimberly Griffith.

Throughout the Mistletoe Marketplace event, held November 3-6, attendees had the chance to purchase a $25 raffle ticket to enter to win the white pearl 2021 Honda HR-V.

Raffle tickets were available at MistletoeMarketplace.com, and were also able to be purchased during the event at the Trade Mart. Proceeds from the raffle support the Junior League of Jackson.

The Junior League of Jackson is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Bob Boyte said the dealership is proud to participate in Mistletoe Marketplace with the Junior League of Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
Man fighting for his life after robbery at Burger King
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
JPD investigating shooting on Overstreet Avenue
Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi

Latest News

Shipping woes and supply chain issues impact Black Friday shopping
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics
Shoppers at Pearl Outlets
Customers need to keep themselves and purchased items safe while holiday shopping
WLBT at 6 p.m. (11-26-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (11-26-21)