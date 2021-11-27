Bob Boyte gives 2021 Honda to Mistletoe Marketplace raffle winner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bob Boyte Honda gave away a 2021 Honda HR-V to Paula Oscai. She is the winner of a raffle held November 6 during the Mistletoe Marketplace event.

However, Oscai gave the car to her granddaughter, Natalie Griffith, in the name of her mother, Kimberly Griffith.

Throughout the Mistletoe Marketplace event, held November 3-6, attendees had the chance to purchase a $25 raffle ticket to enter to win the white pearl 2021 Honda HR-V.

Raffle tickets were available at MistletoeMarketplace.com, and were also able to be purchased during the event at the Trade Mart. Proceeds from the raffle support the Junior League of Jackson.

The Junior League of Jackson is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Bob Boyte said the dealership is proud to participate in Mistletoe Marketplace with the Junior League of Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.