Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Blaming COVID: Biden sees common culprit for country’s woes

FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Nov. 3, 2021. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. It sees getting more people vaccinated and finally controlling COVID-19 as the key to reviving the country and Biden’s own standing. But the coronavirus has proved to be a vexing challenge for the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free-fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all, namely COVID-19.

Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. The Biden team sees getting more people vaccinated and finally controlling COVID-19 as the key to reviving the country and Biden’s own standing.

But the coronavirus has proved to be a vexing challenge for the White House.

The economy is actually improving, but there are signs COVID-19 will leave its scars even if the pandemic fades. And now there’s a new variant, omicron, to worry about.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student
Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
JPD investigating shooting on Overstreet Avenue
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night

Latest News

Rain Returns Late Saturday into Early Sunday
First Alert Forecast: sun to clouds Saturday; rain returns late Saturday, early Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sunny start, cloudy finish Saturday; rain returns tonight, early Sunday
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the 2020 conviction of a former pastor on statutory...
Appellate court upholds ex-pastor’s rape, battery conviction
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:00pm on Friday...
JPD: One dead after shooting on Derrick Street