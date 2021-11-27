Blaming COVID: Biden sees common culprit for country’s woes
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free-fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all, namely COVID-19.
Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. The Biden team sees getting more people vaccinated and finally controlling COVID-19 as the key to reviving the country and Biden’s own standing.
But the coronavirus has proved to be a vexing challenge for the White House.
The economy is actually improving, but there are signs COVID-19 will leave its scars even if the pandemic fades. And now there’s a new variant, omicron, to worry about.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.