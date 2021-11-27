Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Appellate court upholds ex-pastor’s rape, battery conviction

The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the 2020 conviction of a former pastor on statutory rape and sexual battery involving two 14-year-old girls.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the 2020 conviction of a former pastor on statutory rape and sexual battery involving two 14-year-old girls.

Circuit Judge Toni Walker Terrett sentenced the Rev. Troy Anthony Piccaluga to 50 years in prison.

Piccaluga appealed, claiming the trial judge erred by denying his motion to suppress a portion of his recorded interview with law enforcement, by allowing “repeated instances of improper prosecutorial comment,” by allowing the use of a transcript of a recorded telephone call and by permitting a lay witness to give improper opinion testimony.

The Vicksburg Post reports the judges, in a ruling dated Tuesday, found no reversible error and affirmed the verdict. Piccaluga is scheduled for release in 2069.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

