Vicksburg church creates ‘Blessing Box’ to feed the hungry during the holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Vicksburg church finds a unique way to help feed the hungry this holiday season.

Recently, Hawkins United Methodist Church created The Blessing Box.

It’s a two-door cabinet that sits outside the church on Halls Ferry Road. It contains free food and personal items.

The blessing box is open 24/7, so the community can get what they need when they need it.

Hawkins UMC pastor, Rev. Austin Hoyle says the box will especially helpful to those who are hungry around the holidays.

“No matter what people maybe going through that they may be able look at this this box, and even if they never actually enter into the buildings of our church , they will know that there is a group of people and that there is a God that loves them and that wants them to experience all of the blessings of this life,” said Hoyle.

Pastor Hoyle says his church member Lucy Young came up the idea of a Blessing Box, and it is making a big impact in the surrounding neighborhood.

