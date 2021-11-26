Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Vicksburg church creates ‘Blessing Box’ to feed the hungry during the holidays

By Patrice Clark
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Vicksburg church finds a unique way to help feed the hungry this holiday season.

Recently, Hawkins United Methodist Church created The Blessing Box.

It’s a two-door cabinet that sits outside the church on Halls Ferry Road. It contains free food and personal items.

The blessing box is open 24/7, so the community can get what they need when they need it.

Hawkins UMC pastor, Rev. Austin Hoyle says the box will especially helpful to those who are hungry around the holidays.

“No matter what people maybe going through that they may be able look at this this box, and even if they never actually enter into the buildings of our church , they will know that there is a group of people and that there is a God that loves them and that wants them to experience all of the blessings of this life,” said Hoyle.

Pastor Hoyle says his church member Lucy Young came up the idea of a Blessing Box, and it is making a big impact in the surrounding neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
Man fighting for his life after robbery at Burger King
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Tyree Jones wins Hinds County Sheriff race runoff
Tyree Jones unofficial winner of Hinds County Sheriff runoff
Man shot in the torso during robbery on Cedar Lane

Latest News

Today—we’re looking back on how far we’ve come with COVID now versus this time last year.
A look at COVID-19 Thanksgiving, then and now
(Source: pexels.com)
Remembering your pet’s safety during Thanksgiving celebrations
WLBT at 5p - 11/25/21
Remembering your pet’s safety during Thanksgiving celebrations
Remember your pet’s safety during Thanksgiving celebrations