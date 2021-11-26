Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Three-generation Ole Miss family proud the Golden Egg is in Oxford

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to...
Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to Oxford for the second year in a row.(Twitter/@OleMissFB)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Golden Egg is back in Oxford after Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State in the 94th annual Egg Bowl Thursday night in Starkville.

And fans are beaming with pride!

No one is arguably more proud than the Glover family, a three-generation Ole Miss family in Flowood.

“My dad, Wiliam Glover Sr., played under Coach Johnny Vaught in 1947, I played in 1969, and my boys, Will and Peter, went to Ole Miss about 20 years ago, although they never played ball,” William Glover Jr. said.

Glover even met his wife, Marsha, at Ole Miss.

“I fell instantly in love,” Glover said. “I started to propose to her after three weeks but wasn’t sure if she’d say yes, so I waited four weeks instead,” he laughed.

Ole Miss beat Mississippi 31-21, keeping the Golden Egg in Oxford and giving Lane Kiffin his second rivalry win.

“Oh, man, we’re so happy! Extremely proud,” Glover said.

Ole Miss finishes the season with ten wins for the first time in program history, while Mississippi State ends with 7-5. Next up for both teams is waiting to see where they’ll play come bowl season.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

