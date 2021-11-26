Connect. Shop. Support Local.
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student

By WLBT.com Staff and Melissa Payne
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old has been arrested after a teenager was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Pine Knoll Drive around noon Friday.

The victim, 15-year-old Marcus Hemmingway, was shot twice - once in the torso and once in the legs.

He was an 8th grade student at Olde Towne Middle School.

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the incident, reports John R. Neal, Chief of Police at the City of Ridgeland Police Department.

He will be charged as an adult.

The teen’s name is being withheld pending communications with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office and Madison County Youth Courts for prosecution.

