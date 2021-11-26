Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds.

Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, customers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items.

But the spike has also resulted in limited selection across the board as suppliers and retailers have been caught flat-footed.

Shortages of shipping containers and truckers have helped to delay deliveries, while inflation continues to creep.

The combination of higher prices and lack of inventory could make for a less festive mood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
Man fighting for his life after robbery at Burger King
Alert canceled, four children allegedly kidnapped by their mom found safe
Alert canceled, four children allegedly kidnapped by their mom found safe
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
JPD investigating shooting on Overstreet Avenue
FILE - A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot...
South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike

Latest News

The National Retail Federation expects record holiday shopping this year.
Black Friday: boom or bust?
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Orlando Magic fan learns he is going to be a dad during kiss-cam surprise
Ole Miss
Ole Miss defeats Mississippi State in 94th Egg Bowl