Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Greene County man

MJ Matthews, 85(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greene County man.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says 85-year-old MJ Mathews of Leakesville was last seen on Thanksgiving.

He is five feet seven inches tall, weighing 143 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

Family members say Matthews suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

He’s believed to be in a 2017 gray Nissan Versa with the license tag GRA8400.

If anyone has information on where he could be, call Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 601-394-2341.

South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike

