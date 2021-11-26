See 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the day some people have waited for all year. Black Friday 2021 has kicked off and USA Today rounded up some of the best deals.

Here are ten of the best Black Friday deals:

1. New Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $169 (Save $80)

2. iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) at Amazon for $549 (Save $250.99)

3. 1 year of Hulu for .99 cents a month (Save $72)

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Unlocked at Samsung from $299.99 with trade-in (Save $100)

5. TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $338 at Walmart (Save $40)

6. 25% off all Keurig coffee machines and K-Cups at Keurig

7. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush at Amazon for $34.88 (Save $25.11)

8. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at Amazon for $137.98 (Save $92.01)

9. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments + Crest 3d White 1-Hour Express Whitestrips 2 Treatments for $27.96 at Amazon (Save $20.03)

10. Lululemon Women’s Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight 25 Inches at Lululemon for $49 (Save $49)

