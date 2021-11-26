Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ridgeland police investigating shooting at apartment complex

Ridgeland police on scene of shooting at apartment complex
Ridgeland police on scene of shooting at apartment complex(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says one person has been shot at an apartment complex on Pine Knoll Drive in Ridgeland.

The property manager of Pine Brook Apartments tells 3 On Your Side that a woman was shot to death and a man is on the run.

Police are on the scene investigating.

WLBT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

