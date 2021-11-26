Ridgeland police investigating shooting at apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says one person has been shot at an apartment complex on Pine Knoll Drive in Ridgeland.

The property manager of Pine Brook Apartments tells 3 On Your Side that a woman was shot to death and a man is on the run.

Police are on the scene investigating.

WLBT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

