Ridgeland police investigating shooting at apartment complex
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says one person has been shot at an apartment complex on Pine Knoll Drive in Ridgeland.
The property manager of Pine Brook Apartments tells 3 On Your Side that a woman was shot to death and a man is on the run.
Police are on the scene investigating.
WLBT will update you with more information as it becomes available.
