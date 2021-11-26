Remembering your pet’s safety during Thanksgiving celebrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For anyone trying to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with your furry friends, it’s important to remember a few things to keep your pet safe during the celebration.

Thanksgiving means gathering with their friends and family, eating longtime family recipes and more. And many try to include their pets in the festivities.

However, while turkey, stuffing, and roasted veggies are fine for humans, many holiday favorites aren’t the best to share with your pet.

“The things that we do a lot of times there is we take the trimmings like skin which is high in fat and high in seasoning and can cause some problems. A lot of times give them a wing or something like that with bones. A lot of dogs can have some real problems with bones,” Dr. Troy Majore said.

According to Dr. Troy Majore, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Center in Jackson, it’s not always the type of food that’s the issue. More issues come from the spice cabinet.

“Any high seasoned food certainly can cause an upset stomach. In moderation, turkey is probably ok. But it has to be in moderation,” Dr. Majore said.

However, just like humans, too much of a good thing can be harmful. Dr. Majore said moderation is the key.

“A lot of it has to do with the fact they’ve been eating their dog food and then if they have steak trimmings, pork chop, turkey, whatever. And if they over eat, they certainly they can have some issues. Vomiting, diarrhea, which is not good at the holiday time,” Dr. Majore said.

And for those owners who feel guilty not sharing with their pets, Dr. Majore suggested tricking your pet into thinking it’s getting human food.

“If we’re eating and the pet is at the table or close to the table, they really don’t care how much in most cases. And if you have some of their dog food or dog food treats in a little bowl on the table, you can always, if you feel like you need to feed your pet from the table, you can always use that,” Dr. Majore said.

Dr. Majore added pets will begin to show signs of sickness a few days after being given food that does not agree with their stomachs.

