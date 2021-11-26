A look at COVID-19 Thanksgiving, then and now

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve given you updates about where Mississippi stands with COVID-19 cases for 20 months now—nearly two years.

Today—we’re looking back on how far we’ve come with COVID now versus this time last year.

At that time—the state was averaging more than 12-hundred cases a week.

Despite a slight uptick in the last report—the numbers are dramatically lower with the seven-day average standing at 355 as of Tuesday.

We asked doctors what they’re grateful for when they look at the current status of fighting this virus.

”We felt like we were standing without any kind of defense in front of a steamroller. But we now have tools. We have antibodies, monoclonal antibody infusions, we have vaccines, and we have information that has been spread,” said pediatrician Dr. John Gaudet.

”As far as being thankful, I think most of us are thankful that we’ve made it this far, that we have vaccine options, we have treatment options. And our view of medicine in the community in Mississippi is that we’ve sort of kind of come through this together and hopefully continue to, you know, drag the rest of the state with us as we kind of come out on the other side, hopefully soon,” said Dr. Laura Miller, family physician.

The vaccine was a common thread with many on the topic of gratitude.

As it stands now--there are more than 1.4 million Mississippians who are now fully vaccinated.

Doctors hope those numbers will continue to rise.

