First Alert Forecast: frigid weather on the way tonight; rain chances return Saturday night into Sunday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a fairly chilly and brisk afternoon, even colder temperatures are expected overnight. It will be a fast cool down once the sun goes down. Make sure you are bundled up if you plan on going to any of the high school football games this evening. Temperatures could begin to dip into the 30s by 7:00 or 8:00 this evening. With overnight lows forecast to drop near and blow freezing, it will feel frigid waking up tomorrow morning. A widespread frost/freeze looks likely with a hard freeze possible farther NE where some of us could fall to the upper 20s. Make sure you protect/cover any tender vegetation and bring in your pets before heading off to bed!

For the most part, Saturday should be a fairly nice day. It won’t be as cool out tomorrow afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will also be increase out ahead of our next rainmaker. Pretty much all of tomorrow will be dry up until the late evening hours. A weak low-pressure system over the Gulf will spread light showers over the area Saturday night and into Sunday morning. At this point, it looks like most of the rain will be out by lunchtime on Sunday with skies clearing as dry air filters in.

High pressure will settle in across the region into the start of the week ahead keeping out weather quiet, dry, and sunny. Temperatures will actually be trending warmer for the last few days of November and for the first of December with highs likely to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Our next opportunity for rain could arrive by next Friday and into the weekend timeframe.

