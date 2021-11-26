First Alert Forecast: chilly, brisk Friday; rain returns Saturday night, early Sunday

BLACK FRIDAY: Chilly air will rush into the region to round out the week – while rain will be gone Friday, clouds will gradually clear through the day with highs only topping out in the middle 50s for most spots; a widespread frost/freeze expected – with some cooler areas possible dipping to the upper 20s by early Saturday morning.

A mix of clouds and sun with a brisk northerly flow will keep temperatures chilly on this Black Friday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 50s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/uxgoKJ6zQB — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) November 26, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: The start of the weekend will feature some sunshine – clouds will quickly overtake the area through Saturday – only yielding highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A weak low will move into the Gulf of Mexico, slinging moisture back toward the area – kicking up shower chances late Saturday into early Sunday. Behind it, we’ll dry out quickly with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s again Sunday with sunshine breaking out through the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure settles over the area again into the start of the new work week. We’ll trend dry once again next week, warming through the 60s to the lower 70s by mid-late next week. Rain chances remain negligible until the end of next week and into the weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

