Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: chilly, brisk Friday; rain returns Saturday night, early Sunday

Quiet, Dry for Black Friday; Rain Chances Returns Saturday Night into Early Sunday
Quiet, Dry for Black Friday; Rain Chances Returns Saturday Night into Early Sunday(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK FRIDAY: Chilly air will rush into the region to round out the week – while rain will be gone Friday, clouds will gradually clear through the day with highs only topping out in the middle 50s for most spots; a widespread frost/freeze expected – with some cooler areas possible dipping to the upper 20s by early Saturday morning.

WEEKEND PLANNER: The start of the weekend will feature some sunshine – clouds will quickly overtake the area through Saturday – only yielding highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A weak low will move into the Gulf of Mexico, slinging moisture back toward the area – kicking up shower chances late Saturday into early Sunday. Behind it, we’ll dry out quickly with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s again Sunday with sunshine breaking out through the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure settles over the area again into the start of the new work week. We’ll trend dry once again next week, warming through the 60s to the lower 70s by mid-late next week. Rain chances remain negligible until the end of next week and into the weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
Man fighting for his life after robbery at Burger King
Alert canceled, four children allegedly kidnapped by their mom found safe
Alert canceled, four children allegedly kidnapped by their mom found safe
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
JPD investigating shooting on Overstreet Avenue
FILE - A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot...
South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike

Latest News

Drier, but much colder for Friday
First Alert Forecast: light rain & mist to move out into tonight; drier & colder weather expected on Friday
Showers to end into tonight.
Peyton's Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain At Times For Thanksgiving; Brisk, Chilly Black Friday
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Thanksgiving, brisk breezes Black Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: soggy, at times, Thanksgiving; chilly, brisk Black Friday