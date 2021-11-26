Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says one person has been shot and killed at an apartment complex on Pine Knoll Drive around noon Friday.

Neal said the victim is a 15-year-old boy, Marcus Hemmingway. He had been shot twice, once in the torso and once in the legs.

Officers administered first aid to the boy but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no eyewitnesses to the shooting, but there were reports and descriptions of the suspect running from where Hemmingway was found.

Hemmingway was a student at Olde Towne Middle School. 

This is still an active investigation and investigators are searching for a suspect(s) and motive.

