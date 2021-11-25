Want to volunteer on Thanksgiving? Salvation Army, Stewpot Community Services could use your help

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a way to give back this Thanksgiving, two Jackson area organizations are asking for helping hands.

Salvation Army will be prepping and delivering over 1,500 Thanksgiving meals on Thursday.

Last year, the organization gave out holiday food boxes to nursing homes, senior centers, and homeless shelters.

Volunteers arrive at the 570 East Beasley Road location at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and distribution begins at 9:30 a.m.

Stewpot Community Services, located at 1100 West Capitol Street, is also looking for volunteers in their food pantry and community kitchen.

Volunteers in the food pantry will prep groceries and holiday food baskets, and community kitchen volunteers will prep to-go plates for people in need.

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. until Noon Thursday and Friday.

Stewpot Community Services feeds more than 100 people daily.

