Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat

Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea...
Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea said Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, it'll launch a government-led task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption, about two months after the country's president offered to look into ending the centuries-old eating practice.(Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it will launch a task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption after the country’s president offered to look into ending the centuries-old practice.

The government on Thursday stopped short of saying the task force would ban dog meat.

The seemingly vague stance drew quick protests from both dog farmers and animal rights activists.

Recent surveys indicate more people oppose banning dog meat even as its consumption has rapidly fallen among younger people.

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest shooting ties with last year’s deadly record
Tyree Jones wins Hinds County Sheriff race runoff
Tyree Jones unofficial winner of Hinds County Sheriff runoff
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Pine Straw Bandits nabbed at BankPlus.
‘Pine Straw Bandits’ nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus
Man shot in the torso during robbery on Cedar Lane

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Rain At Times For Thanksgiving; Brisk, Chilly Black Friday
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Thanksgiving, brisk breezes Black Friday
This year's parade — the 95th annual — will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36...
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to full form
New COVID-19 cases have been on the rise for about a month, nearing an average of 100,000 per...
With COVID cases rising, are we on the cusp of a new wave?