Laramie Collins

Police investigating death near Wilmington apartment complex
By C.J. LeMaster
Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Laramie Collins, a man whose age has not been released, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, after a shooting outside a barbershop, police say.

Investigators said someone shot Collins several times while he was sitting in his vehicle outside Southside Barber and Beauty Shop on West McDowell Road.

Collins owned several Jackson businesses, including Aces Gentlemen’s Club and Pop’s Saloon, according to public records.

Police said the gunman was last seen running from the area wearing a dark hoodie, but have not been able to determine anything else.

A motive has not yet been determined.

