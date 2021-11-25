Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD arrests man in connection with Houston Ave. armed robbery

Jackson Police Department
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested in connection with armed robbery on Houston Avenue.

Wednesday, Jackson Police arrested Frank Carpenter, after they say he attempted to rob a man using an assault rifle.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Houston Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

JPD Spokesman Sam Brown said a man was parking his truck when the door of his vehicle hit a silver Honda Accord.

That’s when Carpenter allegedly got out of the car and asked the man if he had the money to pay for the damages. He then displayed an assault rifle and demanded money, Brown says.

Carpenter was arrested at the scene and is being charged with armed robbery.

