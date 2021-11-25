Jackson Zoo closed on Thanksgiving, reopens Black Friday

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a place to have fun with family and friends after the holidays, you’re in luck.

The Jackson Zoo is closed on Thanksgiving but reopens 10 a.m. Friday, November 26.

“We are very thankful for our guests, friends, family, colleagues & especially JZKeepers who came in on a holiday to care for our 200 animals,” Jackson’s Zoo said. “We hope everyone finds peace, kindness, hope & love on this Thanksgiving Day!”

The zoo is normally open Thursday through Sunday but has not been fully operational due to repairs.

Masks are required to enter regardless of vaccination status.

