Jackson Homicide #128: Latest shooting ties with last year's deadly record

Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has now experienced its 128th homicide of the year, tying last year’s record which was the deadliest in the city’s history.

Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn confirmed a deadly shooting Wednesday night at Southside Barber and Beauty shop on West McDowell Road near Belvedere Drive.

A large crowd of bystanders gathered around the scene as police questioned witnesses and gathered evidence at the store.

