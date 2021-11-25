Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says local business owner, Laramie Collins, was shot several times while sitting in his vehicle parked at Southside Barber and Beauty Shop on West McDowell Road.

Public records show Collins owns several Jackson businesses including Aces Gentlemen’s Club and Pop’s Saloon.

JPD says they believe the person responsible took off running from the location wearing a dark hoodie, but they have no other details.

A large crowd of bystanders gathered around the scene as police questioned witnesses and gathered evidence at the store.

Police have not released a motive at this time.

This is Jackson’s 128th homicide of the year, tying last year’s record which was the deadliest in the city’s history.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

