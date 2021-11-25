Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Thanksgiving, brisk breezes Black Friday

Rain At Times For Thanksgiving; Brisk, Chilly Black Friday
Rain At Times For Thanksgiving; Brisk, Chilly Black Friday(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: Rain chances return for Thanksgiving – thankfully, severe weather isn’t part of the story, though a few storms with gusty winds and small hail could mingle with the front sweeping through the region. Expect highs in the 60s north; 70s south. Rainfall amounts will generally be near ¼”by the end of the day. Rain coverage will pick up through late morning and continue into Thursday night before drying out for Black Friday. Lows will fall back to the 30s.

BLACK FRIDAY: Chilly air will rush into the region to round out the week – while rain will be gone Friday, clouds will gradually clear through the day with highs only topping out in the middle 50s for most spots; a widespread frost/freeze expected – with some cooler areas possible dipping to the upper 20s by early Saturday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A mix of clouds and sun keep temperatures slightly cooler than average into the weekend – in the lower to middle 60s. A few showers could be a part of the story, mainly near and south of I-20 late Saturday into early Sunday. We’ll trend dry once again next week, warming through the 60s to near 70 by mid-late next week. Rain chances remain negligible until next weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

