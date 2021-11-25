Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: areas of light rain to be around into this evening; drier & colder weather expected on Friday

Drier, but much colder for Friday
Drier, but much colder for Friday
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered light showers will continue to be around this afternoon and into the early evening hours. Rain chances are expected to taper off into tonight from west to east as the cold front clears the area. It will get pretty cold into tonight with cooler air filtering in. Expect overnight lows to fall to the 30s areawide.

For those that are planning to go shopping for Black Friday tomorrow, you won’t have to worry about any rain, but you will need to dress warm for the chilly conditions. Temperatures won’t warm all that much into the afternoon hours with highs expected to top out in the lower to middle 50s. It will get much colder Friday night and into Saturday morning as we watch the potential for a widespread freeze. You will likely want to cover or bring in the plants during this time.

Partly sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures in the lower 60s are expected over the weekend. We are watching the potential for another opportunity for showers late Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Overall, this shouldn’t interrupt any of your weekend plans. Our weather will remain quiet into the work week for the last days of November and into the first few days of December as temperatures trend warmer to near 70° by late week.

