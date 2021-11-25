Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Pine Straw Bandits nabbed at BankPlus.
‘Pine Straw Bandits’ nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus
Tyree Jones wins Hinds County Sheriff race runoff
Tyree Jones unofficial winner of Hinds County Sheriff runoff
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert cancelled for 20-year-old Jackson man

Latest News

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding
Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Poll: Just 30% of Mississippians approve of President Biden’s job performance