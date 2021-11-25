Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago apartment before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after plunging from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building is being investigated by police and child welfare officials.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy Wednesday as Lamar Roach Jr. of Chicago.

Police say the boy may have pushed out a window screen in an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
'Pine Straw Bandits' nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus
Tyree Jones unofficial winner of Hinds County Sheriff runoff
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
Silver Alert cancelled for 20-year-old Jackson man

Jackson parents to hold toy drive honoring child lost to gun violence
Jackson Homicide #128: Latest shooting ties with last year's deadly record
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (11-24-21)
Jackson parents to hold toy drive honoring child lost to gun violence