Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says hundreds of missing FedEx packages have been thrown off of a ravine.

Authorities says 300 to 400 boxes of packages were thrown off of the ravine at River Oak Trail. Authorities say an area manager from FedEx is heading to the scene.

Sheriff Moon confirmed FedEx is sending a truck to pick up the packages as soon as possible.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

To everyone in West Blount County missing packages from FedEx. I currently have a deputy on a location where it appears... Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

