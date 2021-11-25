Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says hundreds of missing FedEx packages have been thrown off of a ravine.

Authorities says 300 to 400 boxes of packages were thrown off of the ravine at River Oak Trail. Authorities say an area manager from FedEx is heading to the scene.

Sheriff Moon confirmed FedEx is sending a truck to pick up the packages as soon as possible.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

To everyone in West Blount County missing packages from FedEx. I currently have a deputy on a location where it appears...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Pine Straw Bandits nabbed at BankPlus.
‘Pine Straw Bandits’ nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus
Tyree Jones wins Hinds County Sheriff race runoff
Tyree Jones unofficial winner of Hinds County Sheriff runoff
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert cancelled for 20-year-old Jackson man

Latest News

Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding
Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Poll: Just 30% of Mississippians approve of President Biden’s job performance
Jackson Police Department
JPD arrests man in connection with Houston Ave. armed robbery
Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding
Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding