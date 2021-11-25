Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the coast guard as he visits the United States Coast...
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the coast guard as he visits the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday wished Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving, the second celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, in remarks welcoming the resumption of holiday traditions in many homes.

“As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who have been lost and those who have lost so much,” the president said in a video greeting recorded with first lady Jill Biden at the White House before their trip to Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the holiday weekend.

On Nantucket, the Bidens visited the Coast Guard station at Brant Point to meet virtually with U.S. servicemembers from around the world and chat with personnel at the station. “I’m thankful for these guys,” the president said when asked what he was thankful for, referring to the Coast Guard members standing ramrod straight in front of him on the grounds.

The press was not allowed inside to witness his remarks to servicemembers abroad. Well-wishers waved and cheered as the Bidens traveled by motorcade to the Coast Guard station.

From Nantucket, the Bidens also called in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, briefly bantering with NBC broadcaster Al Roker. Shut out a year ago, spectators again lined the route as some 8,000 participants joined the parade and marching bands from around the country played. Parade employees and volunteers had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Homicide #128: Latest deadly shooting ties last year’s which was deadliest on record
Jackson club owner shot and killed at barber shop Wednesday night
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Tyree Jones wins Hinds County Sheriff race runoff
Tyree Jones unofficial winner of Hinds County Sheriff runoff
Man shot in the torso during robbery on Cedar Lane
Pine Straw Bandits nabbed at BankPlus.
‘Pine Straw Bandits’ nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus

Latest News

Jackson Zoo closed on Thanksgiving, reopens Black Friday
Jackson Zoo closed on Thanksgiving, reopens Black Friday
Aarick Jennings
Man accused of setting house on fire with mother inside
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
Entergy helps distribute 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving
Entergy helps distribute 1,000 turkeys for Thanskgiving