Alert canceled, four children allegedly kidnapped by their mom found safe

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman accused of kidnapping her four children is now in police custody, and the children are safe, police say.

Hattiesburg police say Kishawna Jackson was taken into custody on West Park Drive.

All four children were with Jackson at the time.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department issued the missing and endangered child alert Wednesday after a tip from Child Protective Services.

JCSD said Jackson was wanted for parental kidnapping.

Laurel police previously arrested Jackson on two counts of felony child abuse, and the children were removed from her custody.

Investigators believe the mother kidnapped her four children from a Laurel address.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

