WLBT’s things to know 11/24/21: ‘Build Back Broke bill’, unofficial winner of runoff, and Arbery jury

The jury is weighing murder charges against father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan in the February 2020 shooting.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘Build Back Broke bill’

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith
Mississippi leaders are speaking out about the Biden Administration’s ‘Build Back Better’ bill. The House passed the ‘Build Back Better’ bill Friday. Now, it heads to the Senate. But, one of Mississippi’s congressional leaders doesn’t call it that. “...This ‘Build Back Broke’ bill is what I call it...,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R, Mississippi. The Biden Administration’s $1.9 trillion bill is a so-called social spending and environmental bill. Democratic lawmakers like Miss. Congressman Bennie Thompson voted in favor of the bill. They say it’s meant to create good-paying jobs, cut taxes for the middle class, lower health care costs and more.

2. Unofficial winner of runoff

Tyree Jones won the Hinds County Sheriff runoff election on Tuesday evening. Jones will serve the remainder of former Sheriff Lee Vance’s term. Capitan Tyree Jones said his plan is to reestablish local, state, and federal partnerships that he formed while working with the Jackson Police Department. Additionally, he wants to open lines of communication with the police chiefs at all the surrounding agencies across the county so that they can share information and help each other out when needed.

3. Arbery jury

Jury deliberations were scheduled to resume for a second day Wednesday in the trial of three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery after the 25-year-old Black man was spotted running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood. The disproportionately white jury received the case around midday Tuesday and spent about six hours deliberating before adjourning without a verdict in the trial of father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told jurors to reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

