Walthall Co. authorities offering $1,000 for info regarding damage to Christmas decorations

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Grinch is on the loose in Walthall County and authorities are asking for the public’s help to find him.

This after someone caused damage to Christmas decorations in the Tylertown community.

Now a $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the local Christmas crime.

If you have any info, you are asked to contact the Tylertown Police Department at 601-876-4440 or the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department at 601-876-3481.

