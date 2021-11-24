Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

USDA accepting applications for $1.5B in loans, grants for access to high-speed internet

Sen. John Boozman’s office announced Tuesday that a $7.1 million USDA grant will fund two...
Sen. John Boozman’s office announced Tuesday that a $7.1 million USDA grant will fund two high-speed broadband infrastructure projects in Baxter, Marion, and Stone Counties.(Pablo)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for up to $1.15 billion in loans and grants to help people in rural areas get access to high-speed internet.

This announcement comes on the heels of Biden’s infrastructure bill, which provides another nearly $2 billion in additional funding for the ReConnect program.

The Broadband ReConnect Program gives loans and grants for the costs of construction or acquisition of facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas.

This application window is for the third round of funding.

“High-speed internet is the new electricity,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “It must be reliable, affordable, and available to everyone.”

Vilsack said expanding broadband availability in rural areas will help create jobs, help farmers use precision agriculture technologies, expand access to health care and educational services, and create economic opportunities for rural Americans.

Applicants must commit to building facilities capable of providing broadband service at speeds of 100 Mbps to every location in a proposed service area at the same time.

Applications can be submitted here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Pine Straw Bandits nabbed at BankPlus.
‘Pine Straw Bandits’ nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus
Tyree Jones wins Hinds County Sheriff race runoff
Tyree Jones unofficial winner of Hinds County Sheriff runoff
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert cancelled for 20-year-old Jackson man

Latest News

What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?
‘Thanksgiving is the worst day for kitchen fires’ | Here are 10 safety tips
‘Thanksgiving is the worst day for kitchen fires’ | Here are 10 safety tips
‘Thanksgiving is the worst day for kitchen fires’ | Here are 10 safety tips
Safety tips for Thanksgiving holiday cooking
Rain and Chilly Air Filters Into Central Mississippi Thanksgiving
First Alert Forecast: quiet Wednesday; soggy parts for Thanksgiving Thursday