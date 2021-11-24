Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We had a high today of 64 in Jackson after a morning low of 34. The average high this time of year is 65 and the average low is 42. Clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs near 70. Thanksgiving will start off partly sunny with temperatures in the 50s, warming to near 70 by early afternoon, followed by showers later in the day or at night. Severe weather is not expected. Rain showers will linger into Black Friday morning with lows in the 50s and temperatures holding there throughout the day as skies clear. A frost or freeze is likely Saturday morning, followed by a sunny and pleasant weekend with highs in the 60s. Sunrise is 6:38am and sunset is 4:56pm.

