Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘The true measure of justice is not in a verdict’ | ACLU reacts to Arbery murder convictions

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi issued a statement in response to Wednesday’s murder conviction of the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before convicting Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan of killing Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through his neighborhood.

The attack became part of national reckoning on racial injustice and the ACLU said Wednesday’s conviction underscores the transformation our nation has yet to see.

The ACLU was founded in 1920, but Mississippi’s affiliate was founded in 1969 during the civil rights movement.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Pine Straw Bandits nabbed at BankPlus.
‘Pine Straw Bandits’ nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus
Tyree Jones wins Hinds County Sheriff race runoff
Tyree Jones unofficial winner of Hinds County Sheriff runoff
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert cancelled for 20-year-old Jackson man

Latest News

‘Life, family, faith’ | Here’s what many of you are thankful for
U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves
County has three weeks to convince federal judge not to take over Raymond jail
A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
The City of Jackson has not issued a boil water advisory yet, however officials are...
Byram water leak affecting Ranch Area in Byram