‘The true measure of justice is not in a verdict’ | ACLU reacts to Arbery murder convictions
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi issued a statement in response to Wednesday’s murder conviction of the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.
The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before convicting Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan of killing Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through his neighborhood.
The attack became part of national reckoning on racial injustice and the ACLU said Wednesday’s conviction underscores the transformation our nation has yet to see.
The ACLU was founded in 1920, but Mississippi’s affiliate was founded in 1969 during the civil rights movement.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.