This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum so the cranberry sauce will slide out perfectly intact to plop onto your serving dish in a single piece.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Maybe you’ve noticed, or maybe not, but you may wonder why Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce labels are upside down.

The company says it puts the label on that way purposely, so you store the cans with the side you open facing down.

Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top.

When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum so the cranberry sauce will slide out perfectly intact to plop onto your serving dish in a single piece.

If you haven’t already secured your cranberry sauce, you could be out of luck. Like many other items, supply chain issues are making it harder to find.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

