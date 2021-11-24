‘Thanksgiving is the worst day for kitchen fires’ | Here are 10 safety tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More kitchen fires happen on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year, according to Jackson area first responders.

Jackson Fire Department’s Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, Jr. and AMR Operations Manager Steve Peacock lists 10 tips to prevent kitchen fires:

Keep a Class K fire extinguisher handy in the kitchen. Class K extinguishers are made exclusively to put out fires involving cooking oil, grease, and fat.

Know how to use the extinguishers.

Be sure children stay three feet or more from hot appliances.

Lock pets from the kitchen with a gate or put them in another room. They can be distracting and cause falls.

Move cloth towels and mitts at least three feet from heat sources. It’s smart to use silicone mitts.

Never leave the kitchen while the stove is on.

Set a timer for each dish.

Cooks should wear short-sleeved or close-fitting shirts.

Keep the lids for pots and pans handy. A lid can smother many small fires quickly. If a pot or pan has no lid, keep a cookie sheet close by.

When you’re not holding the handle of the pot or pan, turn the handle toward the back of the stove.

“Thanksgiving is the worst day for kitchen fires,” Chief Cleotha Sanders said. “Staying safety-minded throughout the holidays will reduce the risk of a tragedy.”

