Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane

By WGCL Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - A Delta Airlines flight had an extra passenger on board in Atlanta after a woman went into labor mid-flight and delivered her baby on the plane after landing.

Just 9 days old, little Analia Acevedo Castaneda came into this world on a wing and a prayer.

“The actual due date was Dec. 23, but it came out early,” said her mother, Liliana Castaneda Avilia.

Castaneda Avilia has a story few others can tell.

Her daughter’s birthday is now documented in pictures from the back of a Delta airplane.

She started having contractions on her flight from Guadalajara, Mexico to Atlanta.

Luckily, there was a nurse on board.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, the baby girl is coming. It’s on its way,’ Castaneda Avilia said. “And he was like, ‘Don’t try to push, because if you push more the baby will come out,’ so I hold those contractions for like three hours and 30 minutes on the way here.”

Back on the ground, Juanetta Nash and other Atlanta firefighters were getting ready at the airplane’s gate.

“The airplane was coming in exceedingly fast, faster than normal, so we knew it was an emergency, we knew people were nervous,” Nash said.

One of those people was the father of the baby, who said he was worried and nervous for both mother and daughter.

“We knew what we were doing, we wanted to make her feel as comfortable as possible,” Nash said. “Just putting ourselves in her shoes we knew that she was already very uncomfortable.”

Soon it was time for Analia to make her appearance.

“And they were like ‘OK, are you ready to push?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to push.’ So, I just push once and the baby girl came out crying,” Castaneda Avilia said.

Once Analia was delivered, Nash said a flight attendant got on the microphone and said “Hey, we have a baby girl!” Everyone on the flight started to clap.

It was a special birthday for little Analia that her parents are thankful for.

“Thank you to the people that were in the airplane, like the EMS, the fire department, everybody who helped us,” Castaneda Avilia said.

The mother and the baby are doing fine.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Pine Straw Bandits nabbed at BankPlus.
‘Pine Straw Bandits’ nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus
Tyree Jones wins Hinds County Sheriff race runoff
Tyree Jones unofficial winner of Hinds County Sheriff runoff
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert cancelled for 20-year-old Jackson man

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. (Source: CNN via CNN...
Holiday travel booms across the US
100 best G-rated movies to watch as a family
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
‘Life, family, faith’ | Here’s what many of you are thankful for