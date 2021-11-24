Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Louisiana native, spelling bee champion crowned 2021 SportsKid of the year

Zaila Avant-garde
Zaila Avant-garde(Scripps National Spelling Bee)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Game changer. Innovator. Talented out of this world -- just three ways you can describe 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Sports Illustrated Kids announced that the Louisiana native has been crowned as the 2021 SportsKid of the Year.

Avant-garde captured the hearts of millions of people while marking her place in history when she finished in first place during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

It doesn’t stop there, though. She also holds three Guinness World Record titles for her basketball dribbling skills.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards congratulated the teenager in a post to social media Wednesday.

According to Sports Illustrated Kids, Avant-garde’s “excellence in competition and devotion to learning” is what made the Harvey, La. native a stand out for the honor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Pine Straw Bandits nabbed at BankPlus.
‘Pine Straw Bandits’ nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus
Tyree Jones wins Hinds County Sheriff race runoff
Tyree Jones unofficial winner of Hinds County Sheriff runoff
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert cancelled for 20-year-old Jackson man

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Octavia Carter, Roy Gray Jr. -- Hinds County Child Protection Services child protection...
Families of children under Hinds Youth Court supervision receive Thanksgiving meals
If anyone has information on Jackson’s or her four children’s whereabouts, call 911 or JCSD at...
JCSD: Mother of 4 allegedly kidnaps children, children may be in danger
Cones outline the work site for a major sewer repair project done previously along Meadowbrook...
Jackson awards $3.3M contract for Meadowbrook Road Reconstruction Project
WLBT and Miskelly Furniture kick off annual Season of Giving campaign
A House into a Home: Miskelly Season of Giving recipient receives furniture