Jackson awards $3.3M contract for Meadowbrook Road Reconstruction Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Work on a project designed to transform Meadowbrook Road into a three-lane roadway with a multi-use path could begin early next year.

Tuesday, the city council awarded a more than $3.3 million contract to Hemphill Construction to repair and rework the roadway between I55 North and West Street.

Work will include mill and overlay, spot curb and gutter repair, and base repairs to the street. The road is also going to be transitioned from four lanes to three, to make room for an ADA-accessible multi-use path, according to city documents.

Currently, the road has two westbound and two eastbound lanes.

The project is being funded with a $3.5 million FAST Act grant. Work is expected to take 18 to 24 months.

Plans for the work were drawn up by EJES.

Meadowbrook is traveled by about 9,700 vehicles a day, according to MDOT traffic data.

