A House into a Home: Miskelly Season of giving recipient receives furniture

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the past 16 years, Miskelly Furniture has been donating furniture to those in need.

Over the next 4 weeks, WLBT will show you families who will have a happy holiday season thanks to Miskelly.

Tommy Miskelly is one of the three brothers that own Miskelly furniture and he is proud to keep the season of giving tradition going strong.

“Judy is a very special recipient,” said Miskelly. “Her daughter Tiffany nominated her. After reading the story, it was an easy decision.”

Judy Brown works hard as a cleaning lady in the community and her daughter, Tiffany Carpenter, wanted her to be able to come home after work and really enjoy her own space.

“Growing up, my mom always said it was better to give than receive,” said Carpenter. “She’s the most selfless, loving, caring person I know. She’s my best friend and she deserves this.”

From a new mattress and bed set, to a couch and tables for the den and living room.

Tiffany and Miskelly Furniture was able to help transform the house into a home.

“She loves to do Sunday dinners... This allows her to open up her home; something we couldn’t do, that Miskelly’s so graciously did,” said Carpenter.

If you know of someone this season who could use a little extra help, go to WLBT.com and click on the Miskelly Season of Giving tab.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.