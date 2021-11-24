Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Girl, 4, woman, 55, killed in Michigan house explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were killed in an overnight explosion and fire that destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several more and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood. The cause of the explosion Monday night remains under investigation. Authorities said Tuesday that the woman died at a hospital, and that fire crews and a police cadaver dog found the child in the rubble of her home. Her father is in critical condition and another person suffered minor injuries. Earlier Tuesday, authorities said the adult victim was a 70-year-old man and the then-missing child was a 3-year-old girl but they corrected that information later in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Pine Straw Bandits nabbed at BankPlus.
‘Pine Straw Bandits’ nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline
Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline
Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline
Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline
FILE - Native American singer Joanne Shenandoah poses at the ancient Oneida Indian village site...
Joanne Shenandoah, celebrated Native American singer, dies
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday
Here are some safety tips before preparing that Thanksgiving feast